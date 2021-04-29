Age 83, of Howell, passed away April 24, 2021.
No formal services are being conducted.
Mary was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Uvalde, Texas, the daughter of Warren Tracey and Corina (Gonzalez) Tracey. Mary was married to Donald Tithof until his passing in January 2019.
She worked as a mailroom clerk at Citizens Insurance in Howell. Anyone who knew Mary knew her family was her life.
Mary is survived by her daughters Debra Tithof, of Lansing, LeAnn (Ray) Stokes, of Durand, Karen Tithof, of North Carolina, Katherine (Dwight) Akin, of Howell, Renee (Michael) Trevorrow, of Milford, and Ericka Tithof, of Indiana; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother Warren H. (Vicki) Tracey Jr., of Mt. Morris.
Preceding her in death were her parents, loving husband Donald and sister Pamela Jean Keeler.
Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel.
Tributes may be made at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
