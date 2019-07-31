Age 55, of Owosso, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A mass of Christian burial will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Edward was born April 22, 1964, in Owosso, the son of Arthur and Delphine (Wisko) Guysky.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1982, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Edward loved to watch the Tigers and enjoyed baseball in general. He enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. He loved to help friends, family and strangers fix just about anything and he especially enjoyed the challenge of fixing anything mechanical.
He married Jackie Speiss and she predeceased him in 2005.
Edward was employed through the years as a heavy equipment operator with SL&H Contractors.
He is survived by his children Nathan Guysky and Lauren Guysky; grandchildren Leah, Cashton and Colton; stepmother Marcie Hice; siblings Jim (Debbie) Guysky, Dan (Amy) Guysky, Jeanne (Marty) Gute, Tim (Janna) Guysky, Sheree Guysky and Chris Guysky; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
