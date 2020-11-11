Vaun Omaine Gruesbeck

Age 103, of Ovid, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Vaun was born Aug. 21, 1917, the son of Arthur Alonzo and Edna Cordelia (Peet) Gruesbeck. He was a dedicated farmer and married Irene A. Brown on Jan. 11, 1945, in Morrice. She preceded him in death Feb. 23, 2006.
Vaun served in the U.S. Army from May 7, 1941, to June 26, 1945.
He enjoyed doing wood working, reading and doing cross word puzzles.
He is survived by his sons Larry V. (Kathy) Gruesbeck and Dennis ( Marge) Gruesbeck; daughter Ardith (Rick) Mulder; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Grace Luke, Marjorie Behrens and Hattie Spencer.
He was preceded in death by siblings Wayne, Myrl, Earl, William, Rolland, Vern and Rolla Gruesbeck; and Ilene Corp, Margaret Jackson and Lena Mordaunt.
The family will receive friends and relatives from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, at which time a funeral service will be conducted by the Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck.
Burial will follow at Middlebury Cemetery with military honors provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.