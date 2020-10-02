David Michael ‘Mike’ Lowe

Age 72, of Clarkston, Owosso, and Georgia passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Trigg Vanaman officiating, burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home.
Mike was born June 17, 1948, in Flint, the son of David and Lois (Lockwood) Lowe.
He completed 12 years of schooling.
Mike proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and served during the Vietnam War.
Mike enjoyed flowers and gardening. Mike loved his dogs, Mindi, Dusty and Sophie. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie. He liked to spend time bowling.
Mike worked for General Motors AC in Flint as a supervisor for 30 years before retiring.
Mike is survived by mother Lois Lowe; sister Teresa (Russ) Stites; brother Thomas (Mai) Lowe; niece Jenna Lowe; nephews Mike (Kellie) Stites, Mark (Didi) Stites and Jason (Stephanie) Stites; 10 great-nieces and nephews; special friend Scott Palmer; extended Hill family; and extended Stubblefield family
He was predeceased by his father David A. Lowe; and stepfather Lyle Buckley
Memorial contributions are suggested to cancer research.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
