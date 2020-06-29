Age 74, of Lennon, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Wilkinson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
James Howard Olson was born July 8, 1945, in Grayling, a son of Herbert and Hazel (Moore) Olson. On Nov. 23, 1968, he married Jo Carol Watkins. She preceded him in death in 2000.
James enjoyed playing guitar at senior centers, country music and his 2012 orange hemi Dodge Challenger. He retired from General Motors in 1986 after working for more than 20 years.
James is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Phil) Brady and Nancy (Don) Scott, granddaughter Mira Brady, brother Rodger (Phyllis) Olson, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jo Olson, and his parents Herbert and Hazel Olson.
Memorial Contributions in James’s name are suggested to the Durand Memorial Library. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
