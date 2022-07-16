Rose Mary Nohel

Age 73, of Morrice, passed away at her home Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel. Todd Palmer and Kraig Elliot will celebrate, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Laingsburg.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home at 214 S. Main Street, Perry.
Rose was born on Feb. 13, 1949 in Owosso to the late Harold and Mary (Hinspeter) Doyle. She graduated from Laingsburg High School in the class of 1968 and spent her life as a home care coordinator for the Shiawassee Council on Aging. On Feb. 19, 2005, Rose married Charles “Nick” Nohel in Perry.
Rose is survived by her children Shannon (Troy) Thielen and Zachary Dodge; step-children Eric (Heidi) Nohel, Nick Nohel, Dana (Art) Tenbrink, Brian Nohel and Kayla Nohel; 11 grandchildren; and siblings Annette (Arthur) Morton, Patricia (Bill) McLain, James Doyle and Robert Doyle.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Dorothy Doyle; infant siblings Mary Virginia Doyle and Danny Doyle; step-son Jason Nohel; and sister in-law Shelia Doyle.
Memorial contributions in Rose’s name can be directed to the Shiawassee Council on Aging, shiawasseecoa.org/donate.
