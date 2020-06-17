Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Welcome Home Assisted Living.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. Friday until the time of service.
Dale was born Oct. 21, 1923, in Owosso, the son of Ed and Ruby (Hartman) Reid.
He attended Owosso Public Schools, First Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army in World War II.
Dale enjoyed being a handyman, known as “Mr. Fix-It.” He was never idle. Dale could recycle anything, even if it meant re-purposing things himself. He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed hanging with his friends at Willoughby Press and time with his family.
He married Mable Harris in Angola, Indiana, Oct. 4, 1947.
Dale was employed through the years with Geeting Gas Station, American Record Pressing Company, Toledo Commutator, Strawsine’s and later retired from Owosso Tool and Die.
Dale is survived by his wife, Mable, of 72 years; children Michael (Stella) Reid, Martin (Sande) Reid and Darla (Glen) Dunn; grandchildren Jason, Jessica and Travis Reid, Andrew, Danielle and Garrett Dunn; sister Peg Apsey; many nieces, nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Darrell Reid and sister Arlene McKellar.
The family would like to thank the Welcome Home Staff for their kindness and companionate care.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Habitat for Humanity or Hospice of Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
