Wesley N. Borrow

Age 32, of Durand, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Paul Brashaw will officiate, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, and one hour prior to the service Saturday.
Wes was born in Flint, on April 13, 1990, the son of Douglas and Kathleen (Webb) Borrow. He attended Durand High School and worked at Owosso Iron and Metal Works. He enjoyed scrapping and raising animals and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved coaching his sons’ schools sports teams and he truly loved his family. On Feb. 14, 2015, he married Sara Ann Drentlaw in Linden.
He is survived by his wife Sarah; sons Bentley and Deryck; sister Crystal (Zachary) Borrow of Lennon; parents Douglas and Kathleen Borrow of Durand; grandfather Wayland Webb of Kentucky; and brother-in-law Andrew (Madison) Drentlaw.
He was predeceased by his son Parker and his grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
