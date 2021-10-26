Diana J. Swartz

Loving wife, mother, sister, and the rock of the family.
Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare Center Owosso.
Funeral services for Diana will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Diana was the daughter of Al and Rita (Metzger) Shilling, born June 2, 1950, in Owosso. Diana received the Award of Voice of Democracy in 1967. She graduated from St. Paul Catholic School with the class of 1968.
She married the love of her life Gary Swartz, in Owosso, on Sept. 30, 1972.
Diana enjoyed sitting and relaxing with a good book, playing board games, and loving on her kitties. She loved all music, from Nat King Cole to the Beatles. She even got to see the Beatles in concert in 1964. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Diana is survived by her loving husband Gary; son Todd Swartz; brother Richard (Judy) Shilling; twin sister Donna Carter; sisters Judy Ward, Janice (Jan) Ariss, and Pamela (James) Rainey; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
Diana was predeceased by her mother, father and grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
