Age 90, of Owosso passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul Cemetery.
Kenneth was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Flint, the son of Leo and Flora (West) Barton.
He graduated from Eastern High School in Detroit, class of 1949, earned a bachelor’s degree from the Detroit Institute of Technology. He served in the U.S. Army.
Kenneth was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed investing and following the stock market. Kenneth was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed golf and bowling. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family and watching his grandchildren.
Kenneth married Theresa L. Mulka at St. Cashmir’s Church in Posen Nov. 29, 1958.
Kenneth was a self-employed accountant for more than 40 years.
He is survived by his wife Theresa, of 62 years; children William (Cheryl) Barton, Shawn (Chris) Carpenter, Kelly Barton, Scott (Sarah) Barton and Randy (Tracey) Barton; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Shirley Kail.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul School. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
