Gerald Arnold Snyder

Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Gerald was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Owosso, the son of John and Rosina (Wieber) Snyder.
He attended Bennington Country School and St. Paul Catholic School and was an avid member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Gerald was an avid member of the Knights of Columbus, Farm Bureau and a past member of Michigan Milk Producers Association. Most of all Gerald loved to spend time with his friends and family.
He married the love of his life Dorothy Snyder in Owosso May 26, 1984 .
Gerald was a Dairy Farmer for over 60 years.
Gerald is survived by his children Robin Bowles, Gary (Julie) Horton, James (Sue) Horton, Lisa Graham, Lorri Blanton and Sherry (Pat) Rennie; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers Raynold Snyder and John Snyder; sisters Marilyn Ritter and Rosemary Grover; along with several loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Wilma Berndt, Arlene Chlebina and Thelma Sohn, brothers Robert Snyder, Jerome Snyder, Leon Snyder and Kenneth Snyder and son-in-law Don Graham.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.