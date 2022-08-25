Norma Jean Janego

Age 85, of Owosso, peacefully joined her husband Charles Janego in eternal rest Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Pleasant View surrounded by family.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Road Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the funeral home.
Norma was born March 9, 1937, in Oakley, the daughter of Hershel and Marie (Zimmerman) Patterson. She graduated from Chesaning High School and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Eagles Club Auxiliary and Corunna VFW.
Norma was a woman of many passions including bowling, camping and most of all her family. Whether it was holidays or gatherings, Norma’s dedication and love for her family was apparent and true. Her biggest joy of all was grandchildren.
Norma married Charles Janego in Oakley on June 30, 1962. Charlie’s persistence, charm and warm eyes captivated Norma for 48 years to follow. Their love was as vibrant and warm as the polka music that was continuously playing in the background, often accompanied by friends and family. Norma was employed through the years at Pleasant View and Universal Electric.
She is survived by her children Sandra (Kevin) Madsen, Alan (Julie) Janego, Curt (Tammy) Janego and Linda (Bob) McNeill; step-son Gary (Cindy) Janego; grandchildren Andrew and Alexis Janego, Brandi and Kayla Gareau, Kali and Zachary Haygood, Ryan, Brad and Charlie McNeill and Brandon and Connor Madsen; and great-granddaughter MaKenzie Fletcher.
Norma was predeceased by her parents Hershel and Marie Patterson; siblings Georgia Wilhelm, Mildred Uresti and Gordon Patterson; and son-in-law Randy Stinson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.