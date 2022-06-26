Mary Lois (Totten) Dotson

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Green officiating. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The daughter of Raul and Hattie (Whitt) Totten. She married Glenn Dotson, Jr. in Freeburn, Kentucky, on June 1, 1957. They enjoyed 43 years of life together and raised four children.
Mary is survived by her daughter Carol (Scott) Marlow and three sons John Kenneth (Patty) Dotson, James Keith (Kathy) Dotson and Robert Michael (Mary) Dotson. She is also survived by the true love of her life, nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; special nieces Dreama and Glenda; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Glenn; sisters Gertrude, Garnet and Violet; and brother Joe Billy.
She was known for her famous homemade chocolate chip cookies. She never lost her Kentucky Southern accent and was also known for her sweet, welcoming, loving spirit. She was loved by everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County on Copas Road, Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
