Rudolf Henn

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Nelson House Funeral Home with the Rev. Monte Landis officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the funeral home. For those unable to attend the funeral service, it will be available to view after the service on the Nelson-House Funeral Home website.
Rudy was born May 13, 1935, in the small farm village of Dobanovci, Yugoslavia, the son of Johann (John) and Magdalena (Wittman) Henn. When he was a young boy, barely 7, he survived the relocation camps in Hungary, with his family, when the German Yugoslavs were accepted nowhere. Eventually, the family settled near Aspach, Austria for a few years until the family, sponsored by the Seventh Day Adventist church, came to America.
Rudy arrived in the United States on April 20, 1952. A few days later he began working at Owosso Graphic Arts, owned by Ken Bentley, a member of the church. Barely speaking English, he learned the business and continued taking on more responsibilities. After the business was acquired by Jerry Voight in the mid-1960’s, Rudy eventually became General Manager, running the company until his retirement in April 2000. Rudy prided himself on giving personalized customer service. He traveled to many states, visiting customers, attending trade shows and writing articles for professional graphic arts journals. He loved to share knowledge and was a lifelong learner.
He married Maria (Guth) Henn on Nov. 3, 1957, the first couple to be married in the new SDA church. Maria had also immigrated from Germany in 1955 and the couple met in Corunna. They courted for six months and have been happily married for 64 years. Rudy and Maria became U.S. citizens in 1963. They were devoted to each other, their daughters and their family. Rudy believed in education and strongly encouraged his daughters to pursue it. While he didn’t always tell them of his pride, Rudy bragged regularly about his two nurse daughters. He was the best Papa ever to his grandchildren and loved to talk about history and nature.
After work and family, Rudy’s next love was the Owosso Seventh Day Adventist church. When his daughters were young, both he and Maria regularly helped in Sabbath School. He was on the church school board and was also head Elder. In his later years, Rudy enjoyed volunteering at the Owosso Historical Society and preserving Owosso’s rich history.
Rudolf is survived by his wife Maria (Guth) Henn; daughter Annette Henn of Rockford, Illinois; daughter Heidi Henn Ford (Kevin) of Bend, Oregon; and grandchildren Maximilian and Miles Radakovitz, Nicholas, Noah, and Nicole Ford.
He was predeceased by his father Johann Henn, mother Magdalena Henn and brother Helmut Henn.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso Seventh Day Adventist Church, or Owosso Historical Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
