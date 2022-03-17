Sharon A. Campbell

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Chris Higgins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Friday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Sharon was born Jan. 3, 1946, in Gladwin, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Nettleton) Davis.
She attended Owosso High School and Owosso First Church of Christ.
Sharon enjoyed running the roads, meeting friends for coffee, camping and doing puzzles. She always looked forward to trips and traveling; especially to Florida.
She married Richard Campbell on July 23, 1983, at First Church of Christ; he predeceased her in 2011.
Sharon was employed through the years with Johnson Controls and retired in 2008 from Woodard.
Sharon is survived by her son Richard Campbell Jr.; daughter Shannon Cummings; grandson Jeffrey Griggs; siblings Arlene Ward, Linda (Jeff) Chase and George Davis; brother-in-law Bill Campbell; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Jackie, Geri and Judy; and brothers Jim, Mark and Joe.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
