Scott Brian Grumley

Age 68, of Cedaredge, Colorado, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Aug. 7, 2021, after a long and painful battle with cancer.
Born in Durand to Lovell L. Grumley and Nancy J. (Clough) Grumley, Scott was an adventurous and busy boy. Scott was fiercely passionate about all things of the outdoors from the start and dedicated his life to his passions of hunting and fishing and his family.
After he graduated, Scott landed his first job as a carpenter. This kickstarted a long career in construction as a project superintendent where he was in charge of many projects, such as the visitor center at Mount Rushmore, the Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Denver and many more projects. In 2007, Scott met his wife, Narelda (Neddie) and went on to build a wonderful life filled with many travels, hiking and lots of fishing. Scott put family and friends first always, and was a dedicated father. He also loved spending time teaching his grandchildren many different things.
Scott was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive husband, father, friend and grandfather. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.
Scott was also a passionate outdoorsman and enthusiast. He spent most of his short retirement hunting big game and fishing in Colorado and Alaska.
Scott was predeceased by father Lovell L. Grumley and leaves behind mother Nancy J. (Clough) Grumley; his wife Neddie (Graham) Grumley; daughters and son-in-law Lauren (Jesse) Phelps and Melanie Grumley; and grandchildren Wyatt Phelps, Ocie Phelps and Ryann Phelps.
No services will be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date, in a place he loved to be, the mountains. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that people please consider a donation to HopeWest Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.