Age 82, of Owosso passed away Saturday, Oct, 10, 2020, at his home following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Face masks are required for visitation and service.
Bill was born Dec. 9, 1937, in Pewamo, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Smith) Kohagen.
He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1956 and joined the Army, serving in Korea from 1957 to 1958. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Bill was a member of the VFW’s E.J. Werner Post 3733 in Fowler.
He married Beverly Thompson Dreuth April 26, 1996. Together they had many adventures, most notably going to the Iditarod dog sled races in Alaska and his exciting ride in the Yankee Lady B-17 bomber at the Owosso Community Airport.
Bill and Bev enjoyed many years of going to their “outback” getaway home in Kalkaska for rest, relaxation and a lot of family fun.
Bill was active in Alcoholics Anonymous for more than 40 years, sharing his experience, strength and hope with many.
Bill retired from Consumers Energy in 1996 as a lead lineman after 30 years of service. After enjoying retirement for a few years he got bored at home and started working at Memorial Healthcare. He retired as a cancer care service shuttle driver after 16 years of service. He was very devoted to the patients that he transported and cared deeply for them.
William is survived by his wife Bev; daughters Kelly (Johnny) Picchietti, Pam (Doug), English, Katie (Dave) Wallen; stepdaughter Tracy (Denny) Walker; sons Mike (Dawn) Barnefske and William (Lori) Kohagen; grandchildren Shane Barnefske, Aaron Barnefske, Kristi (Kevin) Fisher, Jessie (Jason) Clingerman, Katy (Hector) Lo, Kyle Walker, Brett Wallen, Kerslee Kohagen, and A.J. Kohagen; great-grandchildren Ethan Barnefske, Gentry Clingerman and Amelia Lo; brothers Ed (Trish) Kohagen and James (Linda) Kohagen; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he loved very much.
He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Dorothy Kohagen; infant brother Jerry; brother Richard Kohagen; sisters and brothers-in-law Anita and Clare Crim, Peggy and Irv Barnefske, and their infant son David; mother and father-in-law Art and Katie Thompson; brother-in-law Roy Thompson; and the mother of his children, Eleanor Linzey.
Bill’s love and light will always be with us. He was a wonderful example of faith, family, strength and perseverance. His struggle with Parkinson’s is over and now he is dancing and telling “dad” jokes in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society, a cause that was close to his heart.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
