Age 68, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Carlson will officiate with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home and Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Janette was born in Pontiac Aug. 25, 1951, the daughter of John and Ruth A. (Williams) Burnell. She graduated from Clarkston High School with the class of 1969 and went on to Grace Nursing, earning her registered nurse degree. On March 25, 1972, she married William Marsh in Corunna. Janette enjoyed rock collecting, occasionally attending the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Flint and regularly attending Durand Assembly of God. Janette was a pastor’s wife.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, the Rev. William Marsh; their children Luke (Shelly) Marsh of Greenwood Township, Matthew (Samantha) Marsh of Holly, Gabriel (Sarah) Marsh of Howell and Sieri (Jason) Lalonde of Allendale; 12 grandchildren; brothers John (Gaye) Burnell of Prescott, Joel (Joni) Burnell of Nashville, Tennessee; and sister Julie Taylor of Lapeer.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
