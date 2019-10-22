Age 87, of Ovid, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid, with the Rev. Tim Dickenson officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Edward was born in Pontiac on Aug. 28, 1932, the son of George M. and Irene M. (Macomber) Young. Ed married Roberta Jean Badger Nov. 26, 1959, at the Grove Bible Church Parsonage.
Ed was a jack of all trades, master of none. He liked tinkering with his tractors and was a hobby farmer. Ed raced cars and watched NASCAR religiously every weekend. He took many trips to Atlanta to watch the races. Ed looked forward to drinking coffee and socializing at the Ovid Cafe “Old Mens Liars Club meeting” with his buddies every day at 11 a.m. and eating lunch with his niece, Cindy Fruchey, every Friday. He served his God and his country through the U.S. Army; as well as his family in his own way.
He is survived by wife Roberta Young; daughter Jacqueline and Dennis Hunt of Laingsburg; son Mark and Kris Young of Ovid; grandchildren Chad Allen Hunt, Christopher Hunt, Cassondra and Kody Jones and Erin Young; and great-grandchildren Karson and Kallie Jones. Ed is also survived by his brother Robert Young of Florida and his sister Barbara Kieffer of Ovid.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Melvin, Elmer, George, Floyd, Paul and Richard; and his sister Mary Rice.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Shiawassee County Owosso. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
