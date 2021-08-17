Bessie I. Van Riper

Age 90, of Durand, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her home.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to the service.
Bessie Inez Bowers was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Shiawassee Township, a daughter of Cecil and Delia (Edson) Bowers. On Feb. 19, 1949, she married Duanne Van Riper Sr. She enjoyed sewing, flowers, ceramics, going to the casino, traveling, going up north to Frankfort and being a co-leader in 4-H.
Bessie is survived by her children Carolyn Navarro, Karen (Dale) Cole, Rick Van Riper and Becky Simonds; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Duanne Van Riper Sr.; daughter Teresa Lindsey; son Duanne Van Riper Jr.; and son-in-law Dean Simonds.
Memorial contributions in Bessie’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
