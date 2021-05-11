Robert ‘Toby’ Leroy Aldrich

Formerly of Laingsburg, passed away April, 30, 2021, at his home in Florida.
Toby was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Rochester.
Toby was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa. He retired from General Motors and then continued his own electrical business along with his wife Shirley.
Toby loved family, fishing and sports. Toby also enjoyed golfing with his buddies and rooting on his kids and family with baseball, football, and their many other activities. Toby was selfless and always willing to help others.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Reed-Aldrich; children Bruce (Sole) Aldrich, Debbie (Jim) Aldrich-Plowman, Mike (Lila) Reed, Sue Reed and Jeff (Penny) Reed; brother Guy (Jana) Aldrich; and sisters Pat Mott, Kate (Dick) Davis and Irma Badgero. Toby also had many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by mom Alice Aldrich-Burley; dad Robert Aldrich; stepdad Art Burley; sisters Fluvanne Fogus and Joann Olger; grandsons David Reed and Hunter Reed; and brothers-in-law Ivan Mott and Warren Badgero.
A memorial will take place July 24 in Laingsburg, where his ashes will be laid to rest.
