Age 55, of Corunna, formerly of Blissfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 720 S. Shiawassee St. in Owosso.
The Vore family will receive friends at from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 22, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso.
William was born in Toledo, Ohio, March 30, 1964, to Robert William and Dorothy Mae (Lewis) Vore. He graduated from Whiteford Agricultural High School with the class of 1983 and continued his education at Baker College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting.
William served his country faithfully for 20 years in the U. S. Army, retiring as a staff sergeant. On Sept. 14, 1985, he married Sandra Arlene Bragg in Blissfield, and together they raised two children.
Bill loved to cook. He was a cook in the Army and also recently at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center. He was a devoted family man, and enjoyed family trips and being with his wife and children. He was employed as an independent sales rep for R.H. Meihls & Associates.
Bill was a longstanding member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Owosso. He served his church in many different capacities such as finance secretary, sound technician and on the church board. Bill was a member of the Laingsburg Business Community Association (LBCA), The Shiawassee Connection Group and the Trinity UMC Men’s Group. He loved Detroit sports, University of Michigan sports and NASCAR.
William is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandra; children Wesley and Kaitlyn; brothers Bobby, Jim and Darrel (Luann) Vore; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers David and Doug.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s name can be directed to the Trinity United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
