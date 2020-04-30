Age 85, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Ovid Healthcare Center.
Connie was born Aug. 22, 1934, in Lansing, the daughter of Max Ranney and Dorothy Belle (McGinley) Smith.
Connie married Wayne Ackels of Ovid Oct. 24, 1953. They were married for 50 years. Connie was a kind and gentle person to all who knew her, and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed camping, mushroom hunting, cooking and writing letters to her distant family members.
She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in St. Johns. When she was able, she enjoyed sharing her faith with others.
Connie is survived by her daughters Melanie (James) Lyon of Ovid and Roxanne (Robert) Baumgras of Ovid; grandchildren Kristi (Francis) Grandstaff of Three Rivers, Ben (Jamie) Cox of St. Louis, Rebecca (Jeremy) Canze of Owosso, Randy (Erin) Lyon of Bennington, Vermont, Rachel Baumgras of Ovid and Aimee (Kenneth) Burch of Ovid; great-grandchildren Haven Canze, Kiera Canze, Avah Burch, Lillianna Lyon, Amelia Lyon, Darien Cox and Genavieve Cox; and brother-in-law Gordon Hopkins of Lansing.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne Ackels in 2004, brother Max Smith and sister Olive (Sue) Hopkins.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
