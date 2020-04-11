Denis ‘Denny’ Charles Miller

Lost his battle with cancer and passed peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at age 77 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was survived by his wife of 57 years, Laurine (McKay) Miller. Denis was the father to four children Mark (Connie), Michelle, Scott (pre-deceased) (Marie), Leslie (Mark); grandfather to six and great-grandfather to five and brother to Carol Larkins (pre-deceased).
Denny was born and raised in Michigan and spent a majority of his life in Owosso, where he graduated from St. Paul’s Catholic High School. Denny prided himself on his time worked at Globe Union/Johnson Control, where one of his biggest accomplishments was his role as union representative. He spent his final years in Las Vegas, the city he loved.
Denny was a lover of all sports, but his true love was golf. He was an avid reader, enjoyed woodworking and Sunday dinners with his family and coffee with his friends. He will be deeply missed.
“The battle ends with one last breath and a peaceful sleep” — Leslie (Miller) McGarry
