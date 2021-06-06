Larry Stuart Jokinen ‘Hugger’

Age 66, of Moore, Idaho passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Hugger was born in Flint on March 31, 1955 to Arne and Joan Jokinen. He graduated from Durand class of 1973. He played football, golf, and was in the marching band. He then graduated from Michigan Tech Forestry School.
In 1979 he moved to Idaho to work for the forest service in Mackay, Idaho. This is where he met his wife Lori Sue Clark. He was involved in many organizations in Custer County and known by many. He retired in November of 2019 from the Idaho Transportation Dept.
Hugger is survived by his wife Lori Sue Jokinen; son Lathan (Sunnie); daughter Mariah (Dalton); brother Ross (Terry); grandchildren Joezzie, Riggin, Cable, Declan and a granddaughter on the way; as well as many neices and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and infant brother.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at the American Legion Hall in Mackay, Idaho.
The family would like any donations to be made to the Mackay Lion’s Club in memory of him.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
