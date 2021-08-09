Leon J. Kingsley

Age 86, of Bancroft, passed away Sunday, Aug., 8, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Love Chapel in Bancroft. His son, the Rev. Mitchell Kingsley, will officiate with burial to follow in Fremont Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday, at the funeral home.
Leon was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in Bancroft, to the late J. Harold and Nellie (Walter) Kingsley. Leon attended Durand High School, graduating in 1952 and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. On June 18, 1960, Leon married Gayle Loraine Thier in Corunna and together raised two sons. Gayle later passed on Sept. 11, 2016.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Kingsley worked many years for General Motors in preventative maintenance. Leon was a professional singer with a beautiful voice and he led worship at many churches over the years. He was a member of Open Door Christian Fellowship in Durand, enjoyed gardening and collecting coins.
Mr. Kingsley is survived by sons Gregory Kingsley and the Rev. Mitchell (Teresa) Kingsley; grandsons Ian (Beth) Kingsley, Julian (Ashley) Kingsley and Alex Kingsley; several great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara Eddy, Joanne Tattersall and Eva (Les) Drlik; brother Carl (Janice) Kingsley; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions given in Mr. Kingsley’s name are suggested to Open Door Christian Fellowship, 8327 Duffield Road, Gaines, MI, 48436.
Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
