Jacklyn Mae Little

Age 60, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at McLaren Hospital in Flint.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday fron noon until the time of service.
Jacklyn was born Nov. 12, 1961, in Owosso, the daughter of Gerald and Betty (Jakway) Humphrey.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1980.
Jacklyn had a passion for decorating and loved going to garage sales. Most of all, she looked forward to time with family; especially her grandbabies.
She married Charles Little in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 1980.
Jacklyn was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family.
Jacklyn is survived by her husband Charles; children Codi (Tristan) Dilley, Cassi (Clinton) Houghtan, Jonathan Little and Joel (Tara) Little; grandchildren Colton, Hunter, Tanner, Danaka, Irelyn, Izabella, Ariel and Paige;brothers Tom (Theresa) Humphrey, Ron Humphrey and Randy Humphrey; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandchild Gabriel, parents, sister Connie, brother Johnny and special friend Julie Vik.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.