Juanita ‘Nita’ Ann Kosier

Age 87, of Solon, Iowa, died peacefully in her home Feb. 28, 2021.
The family will conduct a private family gathering to honor her life.
Survivors include sons Todd (Patty) and Jacques; daughter-in-law Betsey Kosier; grandchildren J.T. Kosier, Dylan (Ashton) Kosier, Winston Kosier (Teresa Deleon) and Addison Kosier; and great-grandchildren Gia Mata and Ewan Kosier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, son Jeffrey, and sisters Charlena Flannery and Carolyn Stevens.
Juanita was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Perry to Emil and Thelma Broker. She graduated from Perry High School. She married Frank Kosier Aug. 29, 1952, in Perry.
Juanita worked many years as a secretary to Dr. Edward Dykstra at the Steindler Orthopedic Clinic in Iowa City, Iowa. She loved bicycling with her friends across the Iowa countryside and was a competitive bicycle racer from the mid-1970s to early ’80s. She loved all her dogs, but especially her current goldendoodle best friend “Sadie.”
She enjoyed reading, gardening and volunteering with the Unitarian Universalist Society. She was lovingly referred to as “Mine Granny” by her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can made to the Unitarian Universalist Society, 2355 Oakdale Road, Coralville, Iowa 52241. uusic.org
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements for Nita.
Thoughts may be shared with the family at lensingfuneral.com.
