Of Frankfort, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Frankfort Pines.
She was born and raised in Elberta, the daughter of Frederick and Margaret Gruss.
After high school Marie attended Benzie County Normal. Marie married Dwight L. Brooks in 1955; together they raised three sons in the Owosso area. Dwight preceded her in death in 1979.
Eventually Marie moved back to the Frankfort area. In 1993, she found love again and married Melborn Chick. They celebrated 28 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband Melborn; sons Chris (Angie) Brooks, Thomas (Judy) Brooks and Mark (Debbie) Brooks; stepson Robert (Glenda) Chick; grandchildren Kevin, Brian, Jessica, Taylor, Steven, David, Matthew and Christina (Jeff); great-grandchildren Nickolai, Grace and Luke; and sister Norma (Bill) McKee.
She was preceded in death by a sister Lucille (Bill) Joles.
A memorial service will be announced this spring. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Henderson. Arrangements are being handled by Jowett Family Funeral Home in Benzonia.
