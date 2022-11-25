Carolyn Lucille Krish

Age 81, of New Haven Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Wildwoods Assisted Living in Corunna.
Carolyn was born May 10, 1941, in Flint to the late Ivan and Lucille (Blakeslee) Augustine. She attended Country School, then Chesaning High School where she graduated in 1959. She then attended Western Michigan University and earned her bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy in 1963. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Duane Krish, on May 29, 1965. Carolyn worked in Saginaw for several years, then worked for Shiawassee County RESD for 19 years, retiring in 1999. She loved people. Nobody was a stranger to her. She loved to give hugs and have people at her house. Carolyn loved Jesus. Her whole life was wrapped up in him. She was very active in her church, Chesaning Church of the Nazarene. She played piano, taught Sunday School, lead junior church, lead vacation Bible schools and so much more.
Surviving are children Julie (Elliott) Aspinwal of Owosso, Russ (Karen) Krish of Chesaning, Jill (Rian) Bass of Big Sandy, Texas and Steve (Rachel) Krish of St. Johns; ten grandchildren Annalia, Edison (Kennadie), Emilie, Kaytlyn, Jenna, Lydia, Kaley, Elijah, Caleb and Alexander; two great-grandchildren Norah and Maxwell; five step-grandchildren; 16 step-great- grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephew Bill and Jan, Deb and Loch and Sally and Ken; and special cats Joy and Angel.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Duane, on Oct. 27, 2013; and her sisters, Charlotte and Janet.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Corunna Church of the Nazarene, 230 N. Woodworth St. in Corunna. Burial to follow in Easton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning and from 10 a.m. until the service Monday at the church.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Corunna Church of the Nazarene or to the family.
The family extends a special thanks to Leslie and the staff at Wildwoods Assisted Living and to ProMedica Hospice for all their loving care.
