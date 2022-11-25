Carolyn Lucille Krish

Age 81, of New Haven Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Wildwoods Assisted Living in Corunna.

Carolyn was born May 10, 1941, in Flint to the late Ivan and Lucille (Blakeslee) Augustine. She attended Country School, then Chesaning High School where she graduated in 1959. She then attended Western Michigan University and earned her bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy in 1963. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Duane Krish, on May 29, 1965. Carolyn worked in Saginaw for several years, then worked for Shiawassee County RESD for 19 years, retiring in 1999. She loved people. Nobody was a stranger to her. She loved to give hugs and have people at her house. Carolyn loved Jesus. Her whole life was wrapped up in him. She was very active in her church, Chesaning Church of the Nazarene. She played piano, taught Sunday School, lead junior church, lead vacation Bible schools and so much more.

