Curt L. Shaw

Age 50, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Hiller, and grandmother, Helen Smolek, both of West Palm Beach, Florida; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Curt was born Aug. 9, 1970, to parents Robert L. Shaw and Patricia (Shaw) Hiller. Curt graduated from Owosso High School in 1988. He worked as a night shift supervisor for CVS/Pharmacy in West Palm Beach.
He was predeceased by his brother Michael Shaw, father Robert L. Shaw, fraternal grandparents and maternal grandfather. Per Curt’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
