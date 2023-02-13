Lillian Marie Holland

Age 71, of Owosso, died Feb. 10, 2023.
Age 71, of Owosso, died Feb. 10, 2023.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek.
Lillian was born Oct. 3, 1951, in Owosso, the daughter of John and Frances (Smith) Albring. She was a graduate of Owosso High School. She worked for Durand Convalescent Center for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and traveling.
Surviving are her two sons Steven Holland of Grand Blanc and Kevin Holland of Owosso; granddaughter Aaliah Morgan; siblings Pauline Cummings, Paula ‘Jeannie’ Oginsky, Bob Albring and Jack Albring and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Betty Bigelow, Rose Spade and Leroy Albring.
Tributes may be shared at www,sharpfuneralhomes.com.
