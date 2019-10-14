Age 91, of East Lansing, formerly of Laingsburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Meadows of Owosso.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 310 Crum St. in Laingsburg, with Monsignor George C. Michalek as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. rosary prayed at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, 203 E. First North St. in Laingsburg, as well as one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Theresa was born July 9, 1928, to John Joseph and A. Loretta (Jordan) Broughan in Owosso. She graduated from St. Paul Catholic School in 1946 and went on to attend Lansing Community College. She worked as a clerk for the state of Michigan, retiring after many years of service.
She was member of the Lansing Catholic Business Women as well as a faithful member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in East Lansing.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents; siblings John James in 2001, Gerald and Bernard in 2005, and Thomas, Mary and Alice in 2013; and infant brother Matthew Clare.
She is survived by her nephew Robert (Brenda) Broughan, niece Kathleen (Michael) Bush, and many great nieces and nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Willows for their care and compassion to Theresa. Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
