Age 21, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of service Thursday.
Breanna was born Aug. 24, 1998, in Owosso, the daughter of Michelle (Poullion) Shiffman and Charles L. Shepard II.
She attended Owosso Lincoln High School, enjoyed music and spending time with her friends. Breanna loved to read and was so able to express herself through her words. She will be remembered for her ability to love deeply and especially for her love of her daughter Lily.
Breanna is survived by her daughter; her parents; sister Marissa; brother Michael; grandparents Linda Poullion, Nancy and Chuck Shepard; great-grandmother Mardell; very dear friends Cindy Feldpausch, Marlene Webster and Stacie Ocenasek and their families; and several aunts, uncles and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her stepfather Charles Shiffman.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Cindy Feldpausch for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
