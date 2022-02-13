Loved ones will remember Merrill Jean Lockwood as a man devoted to his wife and family, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a talented woodworker and a proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
He passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2022, while holding hands with the love of his life and wife of 61 years. He was 85.
Merrill was born Oct. 12, 1936, to parents Gladys and Jean Lockwood. He was the second-youngest of six children and the only son. After graduating from Perry High School in 1955, Merrill served in the U.S. Navy.
On Dec. 10, 1960, Merrill married Barbara Rapelje. They had four children and raised their family on a farm in Perry. Merrill worked as an electrician for Oldsmobile in Lansing, and retired after a 30-year career.
Merrill enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors in nature. Michigan’s Au Sable River had a special place in his heart. Through the years, he and Barbara visited many states and took their children on road trips to national parks and other places of interest. Merrill and Barbara continued their travels well into retirement. They were also snowbirds, spending summers in National City, Michigan, and the colder months in Winter Haven, Florida.
Merrill was an avid card player, and euchre and poker were his favorite games. He loved his dogs and enjoyed dominoes, crossword puzzles and a scorching hot cup of coffee. Merrill built beautiful furniture and wooden toys in his workshop that his family would cherish for generations. Until this year, he never missed watching a Super Bowl.
Merrill is survived by his wife; four children Tracy (Wayne) Hayward, Kimberly, Michael (Lynn) and Richard; sisters Ella Parrish and Edna Scheffler; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Merrill was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Barbara Sheski, Mary Hewitt and Phyllis Miller.
In keeping with Merrill’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance can be directed to your local hospice or Humane Society.
