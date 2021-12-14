William L. Reid

Age 82, of Corunna, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
A memorial service will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel.
William was born June 25, 1939, in Owosso to Lester Lee and Genevieve Marie (Orser) Reid. He was a graduate of Owosso High School in 1957.
He married Frances Petersen at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso Sept. 30, 1961. He was a master plumber and worked for Johnson Controls for more than 17 years until his “retirement.” He established his own business, Reid and Sons Plumbing, which he owned and operated for many more years.
He was a member of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA) with which he sang in a few quartets and choruses for many years, a past member of the Eagles Aerie in Owosso as well as the Shiawassee Conservation Association, and a current member of Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso.
He loved woodworking and camping with family and friends. His family was very important to him, and he enjoyed creating memories which will last a lifetime for all.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Fran; children Tim (Sharon) Reid, Teri (Rick) VanHorn and John (Christie) Reid; nine grandchildren; sister Mary Long; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Genevieve Reid, sister Joan Clark and brother-in-law Bill Clark.
Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church, 330 N. Washington St., Owosso, MI 48867.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
