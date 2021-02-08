Judy E. Miller

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Grace Bible Church with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and Wednesday at the church from noon until the time of service.
Judy was born May 11, 1944, in Pontiac, the daughter of Edwin and Meredith (Fox) Leach.
She graduated from Pontiac Central High School and was an active member of Grace Bible Church.
Judy was a shopping enthusiast; she never said no to an opportunity to shop or an invitation to take a shopping trip anywhere. Most of all Judy loved her family and looked forward to attending her children and grandchildren’s activities through the years. Her family was her life and her whole world.
She married Don Miller in Andersonville on Aug. 31, 1963.
Judy spent her life raising her family and working hard at the family business Lloyd Miller and Sons, running the office for over 50 years.
Judy is survived by her husband Don; children Laurie (Steve) Simpson, Don (Becky) Miller Jr. and Doug (Julie) Miller; grandchildren Holly (Brad) Taylor, Mitchell (Shawna) Freeman, Courtney Miller (Dakota Hart), Matthew (Chantell) Freeman, Drake Miller, Dani Miller, Emily Jager, Hannah (Jake) Lyons, Jackson Jager, Christopher Simpson and Kathryn Simpson (Dylan Smythe); great-grandchildren Cael Taylor, Bodee Taylor, Seth and Josephine Freeman, Mia and Selena Gregson, Mattie Lyons, Sophia Simpson, Ella Rae Smythe and Henry Smythe; sister; Dee (Jim) Smith and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Edwin and Meredith Leach, sister Annie Wyzgosky, and brother Ralph Leach.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bair Lake Bible Camp, Camp Michawana, St. Judes Children Hospital, Owosso Salvation Army, or Homeless Angels.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
