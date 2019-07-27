Duane J. Ferry
Age 82, of Chesaning, passed away early Friday, July 26, 2019, at Union Court Assisted Living of Chesaning with his loving family at his bedside.

Duane was born in Owosso on June 15, 1937, the son of the late Lorne and Katherine (Locke) Ferry. He grew up in Perry and lived in Chesaning the rest of his life. He was united in marriage to Irene C. Wirostek on June 3, 1961.

Mr. Ferry attended and received his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and later received his master’s degree from Michigan State University. He also attended the University of Michigan. While attending CMU, Duane was a Division 1 baseball player and a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He began his career as a teacher in the Blanchard and Morrice area schools. He then was a teacher, coach, and drivers education teacher at Chesaning Union Schools retiring as middle school principal in 1994. After retiring, he served on the school board and also as secretary of the MMB.

Duane was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso, then St. Peter Catholic Church. He was a member of Kiwanis Club and started the Key Club in school, Lions Club, Rotary Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed being with his family, hunting, fishing and watching University of Michigan sports.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 58 years, Irene; their children Kimberly (James) Prenzler of Brant, Pamela (Scott) Neumann of Ovid, Kurt (Stefanie) Ferry of Oakley, Anita (Terry) Philibin of Vienna, Ohio and Ryan (Allison) Ferry of Chesaning; 14 grand

children and 3 great-grandchildren; a sister Sharon (David) Jordan of Owosso; many, many nieces and nephews, and other loving family and friends.

The Rev. William Gruden will celebrate a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Peter Parish Catholic Church, 404 S. Wood Street in Chesaning. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Oakley. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Misiuk Funeral Home of Chesaning and at the church Monday from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Healthcare Hospice of Owosso or the Chesaning Sports Boosters. The family extends a thank you to the staff of Union Court for their love and care. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.

