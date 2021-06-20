Age 79, of Bancroft, passed away peacefully at Hospice House June 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. His family was at his side.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Rev. Russell Merrill officiating. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. today and one hour prior to the service Monday.
Brent was born on June 2, 1942, in Owosso, to Bernard and Beatrice (Anthony) Little.
He grew up in Lennon and Corunna and graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1960. After attending Flint Junior College for two years, he went to work at PPG Industries. Here he discovered his love of working with his hands and became a journeyman glazier.
He spent fifteen years with the company before turning to raising mink for the next eighteen years.
He was a member of the Corunna Jaycees and the Michigan Fur Breeders Association.
Brent married Donna Tobey at the Bancroft Methodist Church on Sept. 20, 1969. Together, they raised two sons, Lance and Layne of whom he was very proud.
Brent’s favorite pastime was woodworking, having built many pieces of furniture. Brent and Donna enjoyed traveling and were fortunate to visit 48 of the 50 states on their journeys. He enjoyed playing poker, especially at Firekeepers Casino and in Las Vegas, until the pandemic curtailed their travels. An avid sports fan, he rooted for the Tigers and Lions and could be seen along the fence supporting the Cavaliers nearly every football Friday for the last six decades.
Survivors include his wife Donna; sons Lance (Jacalyn) Little of Owosso and Layne (Kary) Little of Bancroft; grandchildren Everett Little, Zachary (Krista) Merrill and Samantha Merrill; nephew Kerby (Barb) Miller and niece Kim (Mike) Dugalech; and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
He and Donna’s first great grandchild is due in October. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Richard Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Richard D. and Joanne Miller Scholarship or Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
