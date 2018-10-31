Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at her residence.
A celebration of Martha’s life will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel.
Martha was the daughter of Wayne and Doris (Case) Heiser born in Grand Blanc March 27, 1935.
Martha married Carl W. Baker in Flint May 16, 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2012.
She was an avid bowler, loved her flower garden and was a Detroit Tigers fan. Martha greatly enjoyed traveling and taking vacations with her husband Carl. She loved all the special times spent with her family.
Martha is survived by her children Brenda Sue (Ron) Farner, Brian (Cindy) Baker, Carla Jo (Joe) Burkhamer, Carl James (Teri) Baker and Chris Wayne Baker; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; only sister Deloras Skolneck; nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents and four brothers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
