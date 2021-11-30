Leona Mary Louise DombyAug. 1, 1929 - Nov. 27, 2021

Age 92, of Durand, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes Durand Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service Friday.
Leona was born Aug. 1, 1929, in Vernon to Frank and Mary (Vejcik) Plashek. Being the oldest of her siblings, Leona went to work at an early age to help out the family. She worked in the factory for A.G. Redmond for nearly 10 years before going to work at the Durand Convalescent Center for another 20.
She also sold Avon for more than 30 years. She married Leopold “Leap” Domby in Angola, Indiana, Jan. 10, 1948, and together they raised four children. Leap later passed June 23, 2011.
Leona enjoyed antique cars and attending swap meets with Leap. She also enjoyed fishing, traveling, going to the casino and collecting baby dolls.
Leona is survived by her children Mary Ann Brewer, Bill (Brenda) Domby, Don (Shirley) Domby and David Domby; grandchildren Jason Domby, Jamie (April) Brewer, Matthew Domby, Tony Domby, Georgette (Chris) King and Heather (Gerald) BeDen; great-grandchildren Noah, Gracie, Lauren, Carson, Alyssa, Wyatt, Gaven, Aron, Morgan, Jaxton and Leo; brother Tom Plashek; and sisters Kathleen (Joe) Oswalda and Irene Kline.
She was preceded in death by husband Leopold; and brothers Joseph, William, John and Frank.
Memorial contributions given in Leona’s name are suggested to the Durand Union Station.
Online condolences may be sent to her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
