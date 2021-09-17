Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, age 76, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. The final resting place will be at Yerian Cemetery, at a later date.
Lenn was born Feb. 22, 1945, in Flint, the daughter of L.J. and Mildred (Cordell) Kingsbury.
She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1963. She enjoyed her time at OHS and often kept in touch with members of the graduating class. She attended Spring Arbor College later in life, graduating in 1986 with her bachelor’s degree in arts.
Lenn was a past member of the Sweet Adelines, was an active member of the United Methodist Church, played the organ, along with being the choir director for many years. She enjoyed music, painting, ceramics, and spending time with family and friends. Most important was being the biggest cheerleader in her grandkids’ lives. She married Gary Simon in Burton April 8, 1989.
Lenore is survived by her sons Tredd (Christie) Morris, Tadd Morris and Greg (Tami) Simon; daughters Amme (Greg) Lundgren, Lynette (Marty) Wirth and Gennifer (Nick) Batsios; grandchildren T.J (Brittany) Morris, Stephanie (Brian) Weingartz, Lauren Knight (Trendin), Fisher Morris, Sam Knight, Cortney (Butch) Schaar, Travis (Cecily) Simon, Taylor (Devan) Simon and Ella Batsios; sister Patricia (Donald) Peters; great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; special friend Jerry Roberts; and many other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her father L.J. Kingsbury, mother Mildred Kingsbury, husband Gareth Simon and sister Marilyn Eveleth.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
