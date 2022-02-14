Robert Lee Johns

Age 82, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022, at Pleasant View, after battling Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for many years.
Robert was born to Cordion and Marie (Nethaway) Johns on Nov. 7, 1939, in Owosso. The oldest of six children, he attended local schools and graduated from Owosso High School in 1957. In February 1958, he joined the U.S. Navy, dedicating four years of his life to the service of his country. Upon returning to Owosso, Bob worked in local factories before hiring on with General Motors in 1964. He spent his career at the V8 Engine Plant. He retired after 42½ years of service in 2006. In 1980 Bob married Mary Skinner. The pair met at Owosso’s First Baptist Church, where they were active members. They married on Dec. 27, 1980. They enjoyed a long marriage of 41 years, supporting each other through many challenges. They enjoyed a few special trips together, including an Alaskan cruise and a bus tour through the American west.
As a young person, Bob loved to hunt, fish and play cards. As he aged, he enjoyed watching Michigan State University sports, traveling with his family, eating a good meal, bowling, and feeding and watching the birds. Bob was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church, which he began attending as a teenager. He served on many boards and committees, including the trustees and the diaconate.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Valerie (David) Marvin; siblings Melvin (Krysa) Johns, Carol Paksi, Suzanne (James) Henderson, Brian (Jan) Johns and Brenda Johns; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, with the funeral service immediately after at 2 p.m. The Revs. Dave Smith and Kate Wallen will celebrate, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso. The family requests that everyone wear a mask.
The family would like to thank Pleasant View for the excellent care he received there.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Owosso and Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
