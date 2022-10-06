Patricia L. Charvat

Age 96, of Oakley, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Ridge Road Cemetery with the Rev. Russell Merrill officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home.
Patricia was born Sept. 28, 1926, in Detroit, the daughter of Patrick and Hazel (Butler) Doyle.
She graduated from Central High School, class of 1944.
Patricia was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, where she served as a past president, and ZCBJ No. 242.
She married Roy J. Charvat Sr., in Crown Point, Indiana, on June 24, 1947.
Patricia was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family.
Patricia is survived by children Michael (Barbara) Charvat Sr., Paul (Terry) Charvat, Roy (Jennifer) Charvat Jr., Raymond (Jeanette) Charvat and Patricia (Mark) Edgar; 13 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother Harold and sisters Mary Noffsinger and Hazel Suboni.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude.
