Barbara Ann Stoner

Age 77, of Perry, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at McLaren-Greater Lansing.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 509 Main St., Morrice, MI, 48857. The Rev. George Michalek and Fr. Robert Bacik will co-officiate, with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery in Morrice.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 1, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes in Perry and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, with the rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Barbara was born Dec. 17, 1943 in Maple Ridge, to the late Stephen and Julia (Valent) Forro. She attended Whittemore-Prescott High School, graduating in 1961.
Shortly after graduation, Barbara married Gene Loyd Stoner in Turner on July 29, 1961, and together raised seven children. In addition to being a devoted and loving homemaker and raising her children, Barbara also ran her own house cleaning business. She was a very active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morrice, where she was a member of the Altar Society, and she also had many special friends at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Laingsburg.
Barbara belonged to the Red Hat Society and enjoyed traveling, ceramics, reading, crafts, and word search puzzles. She loved the outdoors, playing golf, fishing, playing tennis and camping, especially at Tawas State Park with the beaches overlooking Tawas Bay and Lake Huron. Most of all, Barbara enjoyed being with her loving family.
Barbara is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years Gene Stoner; children Teresa Stoner, Don Stoner, Kristi Gay, Julie Stoner, Laurie Gay, Tom Stoner; son-in-law Chris Hart; grandchildren Jennifer, Michelle, Patricia, Abigail, Charlotte, Shawn, Lyndsey, Matt, Nick, Sarah, Ben, Thomas, Jacob, Michael, Zack, John, Kristin, Kurt and Julie; 26 great grandchildren; siblings Evelyn Nagy, Jerry (Barbara) Forro, Robert Forro, Al (Lorraine) Forro, Edward (Barbara) Forro; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and special friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Julia Forro; daughter Beverly Ann Hart in 2017; brother John Forro and three sisters: Shirley Ann Forro, Virginia Haley, Dorothy Kusey, and special brothers-in-law: Bob Stoner, George Nagy, Steve Kusey and Jack Stoner.
Memorial contributions given in Barbara’s name are suggested to her family for future designation. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.