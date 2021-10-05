Jack Napier

Age 81, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with graveside services to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Jack was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Verda, Kentucky, the son of George and Anna (Giles) Napier.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman and looked forward to tending to his gardens. He also enjoyed farming.
Jack retired from General Motors after many years of service.
Jack is survived by his sons Brian Napier and John Napier; grandchildren Toshia, Brandon, Bridget and Ryan; great-grandson Malcom; brothers Bill Napier and Jerry (Kathy) Napier; sisters Reta Jean Zimmerman, Betty Sue (John) LaLonde and Brenda (Don) Woodworth; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Judy Ann Davis and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.