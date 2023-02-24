Age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 18 2023, in Cheboygan.
She was born in Owosso to the late Dr. A.L. Arnold and Zylpha Arnold. Martha fiercely loved and was proud of Owosso and the life it gave her.
She loved telling stories of walking to school in all kinds of weather with her brothers Les, Jack and Jim; tap dancing on the Capital Theater stage as a little kid; and going on house calls with her dad throughout the area. The Arnold house was always filled with kids, laughter and fun. Oh, how she loved dancing with her dad, who would go to the school dances as a chaperone and “all the girls wanted to dance with him, too!”
Martha attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, where she majored in aviation and became the first female pilot in Shiawassee County. She married Joseph Sheerin in 1948 and had two girls, Coleen Nethaway and Martha Weinstock. Martha had many interests and was constantly curious about life and the world around her.
She loved reading, antiques, needlework, collecting (she claims to have had over 300 collections), cooking, garage sales, hugs, and her beloved diet coke, potato chips, Hershey’s kisses and SALT!!
Martha loved her family, including her grandchildren Les Nethaway, Leah (Jeffrey) Hasson and Ellie Weinstock; great-grands Ari, Max and Josh Hasson, Ryan, Elizabeth and Gideon Nethaway and a step great-great-grandchild Kingston; nephews John (Linda) Arnold and Les Arnold; nieces Sally McMahon and Molly (Jerry) Maughan; special “adopted” granddaughter Elizabeth McCormack and daughters Fern and Olive; cousins and many friends.
Martha had joked recently that when she died she wanted to go in either of two ways: in her bed pain-free or shot by a jealous wife!!
Luckily, she got her first wish! Martha, our mom and our Nana, will be missed, and we know she is piloting her last flight through the clouds, smiling all the way.
As per her instructions, there will be no funeral.
In lieu of donations, please feed some birds or give someone a hug and say “This one is from Mart.” And let’s hope she will haunt Patrick Sherman until the end of his days.
