Marilyn K. Henderson

Age 66, of Lennon, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at McLaren-Flint.
Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Marilyn Kay Amidon was born Sept. 8, 1954, in Durand, a daughter of Robert and Ellen (Fox) Amidon. She was a cheerleader, softball player and basketball player for Durand High School. After graduating in 1972, she continued to play softball through most of her adult life. Marilyn enjoyed bowling, sports, shooting pool and playing Bingo with her mom. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Michigan State University as a receptionist for 25 years. Marilyn was a very loving, caring and hard-working woman. She would do anything for anyone in need if she was able to. She had a smile that would light up any room.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters Angela Cooper and Amanda Henderson; grandchildren Kyle Cooper and Kelsey Class; grand fur babies Baby Boy and Bella; four great-grandchildren; siblings Connie (John) Aspinwall and Robin Amidon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ellen Amidon. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
