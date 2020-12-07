Age 63, of Owosso passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Numerich officiating. Burial will follow at St. Theresa Cemetery in Marion Springs.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 7, at the funeral home and from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Karen was born July 25, 1957, in Flint, the daughter of Anthony and Dolly (McClung) Miller.
She graduated from Swartz Creek High School, class of 1975, and attended Central Michigan University where she studied psychology.
Karen loved being outdoors looking at the beautiful scenery and spent many years hunting and fishing. She looked forward to time with family and friends playing card games and listening and playing music; she especially enjoyed playing the saxophone. Most of all, Karen cherished time with her grandchildren.
She was employed through the years with the Swartz Creek school district.
Karen is survived by her children Alicia Monier Smith, Hassan Robert (Julie) Karbassi and Alexander Edward (Alaetria) Karbassi; grandchildren Brendon, Connor Kenedy, Jaedyn, Xavier, Blaine, Caleb and Jase; mother Dolly; brother Lawrence (Kathy) Miller; best friend Diane Glidden; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father Anthony, brother Timothy and sister Susan Miller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
