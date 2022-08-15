Donna B. Lester

Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at The Meadows of Owosso.
A funeral service will take place at noon Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.
A funeral service will take place at noon Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.
A funeral service will take place at noon Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Wednesday, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Donna was born Dec. 18, 1931, to Virgil P. and Lila C. (Vautherot) Kirby in Owosso. She married Gerald R. Lester on Aug. 26, 1950; they celebrated 68 years of marriage before he predeceased her in 2018. Donna worked throughout her life as a factory worker and waitress. Her family was the most important thing to her. She was always taking care of everybody else before herself. After her mother’s passing when Donna was only 16, she cared for her siblings. She then spent her life as a loving homemaker, raising her four children. Donna was an exceptional cook and enjoyed cooking, baking and feeding people. She also enjoyed camping.
Donna is survived by children Rick (Diane) Lester, Norm Lester (Deb Thompson), Linda (John) Schneider and Darrell Lester; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister Dawn Kovich; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brother Larry Kirby and sister Emily Papciak.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
